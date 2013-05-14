Workers cross London Bridge, with Tower Bridge seen behind, during the morning rush hour in London September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain has leapfrogged Australia to become the world's second most desirable location for professionals looking to live and work abroad, trailing only the United States, a survey found on Wednesday.

Worries about Britain's fragile economy, high household bills and squeezed wages were eclipsed by its growing reputation as a centre for fast-expanding technology companies, the poll said.

The United States held on to its status as the most popular location for professionals moving overseas, followed by Britain, Australia, Singapore, Canada and Switzerland.

"The United States is still the dominant force, but the UK is definitely on the march," said Dan Fox of recruitment company Hydrogen, which commissioned the survey of 2,000 people in 90 countries.

"We are seeing a lot of Europeans coming to work in the UK. It is all about wanting to work for the up-and-coming companies."

The biggest motivators for staff looking to work abroad were better career chances, new experiences and the potential to earn more, the survey said.

Full survey results are online: here

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Mike Collett-White)