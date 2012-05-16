LONDON, MAY 16 - The number of Britons out of work fell at the fastest pace in nearly a year in the three months to March, official data showed on Wednesday, pointing to some underlying resilience in the economy.

ANALYSTS' REACTION

VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The latest UK labour market data show that unemployment is falling but that pay growth remains exceptionally weak.

"Labour market activity is therefore continuing to hold up surprisingly well, although with the UK back in recession, this is unlikely to last.

"The key point, though, is that firms only seem to be retaining workers by squeezing pay.

"Taking all the news together, the labour market is still not very supportive of a consumer recovery. And the very weak rates of pay growth remain a clear reason to expect inflation to fall back to low rates."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"Good news. It's the first time for a while we've had a decline in the claimant count figures.

"There have been signs over the course of the last few months that the situation in the labour market is stabilising a little bit. The big rises we saw in the middle of last year, in quarters two and three, are beginning to level off.

"It's interesting that we're talking about a weak economy and yet we have, at least on the claimant count measure, declining unemployment, and a fall in unemployment rates. Something is not adding up with regard to all the evidence that we're getting."

"Will it continue? I think the risks to the economy are clearly on the downside, particularly given what's happening in the euro zone.

"But obviously with the planned fiscal contraction likely to squeeze the labour market a bit more over the course of the next year or two, I don't think this marks the start of a turnaround in the labour market."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"Stunning. I am very surprised to see such a significant fall in jobless claims.

"The thing that is so striking about this is that it is totally contrary to the broad message coming from the GDP data.

"The underlying growth story is very, very weak and yet we are seeing employment growth pick up in this month's data compared to last month. That is amazing and very pleasant to see and does raise doubts about what the underlying growth rate of the economy is.

"The strange thing in the data is the earnings growth numbers. Given that the labour market appears to be strengthening, earnings growth is falling very sharply."

