LONDON The number of Britons out of work rose to 2.57 million in August, its highest level in nearly 17 years, official data showed on Wednesday. The number of people

claiming unemployment benefits rose slightly less than forecast in September.

KEY FIGURES FROM UK LABOUR MARKET STATISTICS

SEPT AUG FCAST

Claimant count (monthly change) 17,500 19,100 +25,000

ILO jobless rate (3 mths) AUG FCAST

8.1 8.0

AUG JULY FCAST

Average earnings 3mth yy (pct) 2.8 2.9 +2.9

Average earnings ex-bonus(pct) 1.8 2.1 +2.0

KEY POINTS

- Highest total number of unemployed since the three months to October 1994

- Highest unemployment rate since the three months to October 1996

ANALYST COMMENTS

ROSS WALKER, RBS FINANCIAL MARKETS

"The headline number is much as expected, obviously the ILO rate is little higher.

"The drop in total employment is bigger than people thought. But it is worth noting that it is almost entirely part-time.

"So in the latest quarter, full-time employment -- which to me is always the single most important indicator -- was down just 2,000 and it's still up over the past year by about 124,000.

"The underlying picture is softening and we have essentially got a stagnant employment situation. But the detail is not quite as bad on the LFS data, but the trend suggests there is worse to come."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"While the claimant count numbers aren't quite as bad as expected, the labour force survey side is of greater concern.

"There is a substantial rise in the unemployment number in the June to August period and the number of jobs has contracted by almost 200,000 on the quarter.

"This is symptomatic of the slowdown in the economy and doesn't appear to be due for a reversal any time soon.

"There will be public finance implications from the deterioration in the labour market. All in all, not good news."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL "I think the figures are a disaster. We should ignore the claimant count number, with employment down by 200,000 and unemployment up by over 100,000.

"That (the data) shouldn't come as a surprise because the economy is growing at half the pace it needs to keep unemployment stable. That's not going to change anytime soon, so we should get used to numbers like this."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"There's been a modest improvement on the claimant count but the real stand out is the rise in the unemployment rate. It's not driven by movements in the labour force, it's the number of people in the labour force falling. That is worrying and likely to continue."