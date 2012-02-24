LONDON A member of parliament (MP) has been charged with assault over claims he attacked legislators from a rival party at a bar in parliament, police said on Friday.

Eric Joyce, 51, an MP from the opposition Labour Party, faces three counts of common assault following the incident inside the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Media reports said Joyce, who served in the Army Education Corps before turning to politics, was alleged to have assaulted Conservative MP Stuart Andrew in the Strangers' Bar at the Commons which is reserved for lawmakers and their guests.

He is also reported to have struck another Conservative MP and as well a lawmaker from his own Labour Party who has responsibility for internal party discipline.

Joyce, who has represented the Scottish constituency of Falkirk since 2000, will appear at West London Magistrates' Court on March 7.

On Thursday the Labour party suspended Joyce, who is a former Scottish Judo Champion according to the party's website, pending the outcome of the case.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)