LONDON Britain's top four supermarkets suffered sales declines in the last three months, industry data showed on Wednesday, as a price war and record grocery deflation continues to hit the sector.

After recent signs of a recovery gaining momentum, Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco (TSCO.L) saw sales fall back 1.0 percent in the 12 weeks to April 26, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.

The rest of Britain's 'big four' - Asda (WMT.N), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Morrisons (MRW.L), which like Tesco have cut prices in response to pressure from fast-growing discounters Aldi and Lidl, saw declines of 2.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Aldi, now the UK's sixth biggest supermarket chain ahead of upmarket Waitrose, posted sales growth of 15.1 percent in the period, with Lidl's sales up 10.1 percent. Both figures were slower than in recent months, however.

"Growth in the market has declined thanks to a record low for grocery price deflation," Kantar's Fraser McKevitt said.

"This is good news for consumers... But many of the country’s largest grocers have struggled to enjoy substantial growth, with lower prices taking 532 million pounds ($808 million) out of supermarket tills."

Kantar said the overall grocery market saw sales fall 0.2 percent in the period and that grocery inflation stood at minus 2.1 percent.

On top of a price war, Britain's 'big four' are all having to adjust their businesses to consumers' changing shopping habits, with many favouring online shops or little and often visits to convenience stores over traditional, larger out-of-town stores.

Sainsbury's, the best performer in the period, posted its first statutory annual loss in a decade on Wednesday and said it did not expect the trading environment to improve any time soon.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by James Davey)