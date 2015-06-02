The illuminated logo shines above the wet car park of a Morrisons supermarket store in Croydon, south London January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Morrisons (MRW.L), Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket operator, increased its quarterly sales for the first time since December 2013 and outperformed its other 'big four' rivals, who all suffered falls in a market hit by a price war and deflation, according to new industry data.

New boss David Potts, a former top executive at market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) who joined Morrisons in March, saw sales rise 0.1 percent in the 12 weeks to May 24, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.

Tesco, Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), and Asda (WMT.N) have, like Morrisons, been cutting prices and revamping stores in an effort to attract shoppers lost to discount rivals Aldi [ALDIEI.UL] and Lidl [LIDUK.UL] but saw their sales in the same period fall 1.3, 0.3 and 2.4 percent respectively.

Aldi and Lidl recorded sales growth of 15.7 percent and 8.8 percent, Kantar said, with Lidl's market share now at a record 3.9 percent. Tesco's market share fell 0.4 percentage points in the period.

"A committed core of loyal Morrisons consumers is responding positively to recent initiatives and business has been boosted by online sales," said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight.

"Morrisons’ performance is an improvement on what was a difficult May, 2014, so this is only the first step in any future recovery.”

Kantar noted that all of the major supermarkets are finding growth difficult as prices have been declining since Sept. 2014.

Yet while like-for-like groceries were 1.9 percent cheaper than this time last year this was not as steep a fall as last month, when prices were down by 2.1 percent.

This means that if current trends continue prices will start rising again by the end of the year, Kantar said.

Overall the UK grocery market recorded sales growth of 0.2 percent in the period.

The boost to Morrisons comes as the firm faces relegation from Britain's FTSE 100 share index <0#.FTSE> in Wednesday's quarterly reshuffle.

Morrisons' share price, down 14.4 percent over the last year was up 0.4 percent at 170.2 pence at 0953 GMT.

Potts will face Morrisons' shareholders for the first time at Thursday's annual meeting, where the board is expected to face criticism over a 3 million-pound pay-off made to Dalton Philips, who was sacked as chief executive in January.

($1 = 0.6557 pounds)

(Reporting by Neil Maidment and James Davey; Editing by Greg Mahlich)