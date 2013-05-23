LONDON Police said on Thursday they had arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder over the killing of a soldier on the streets of east London.

Detectives said they had arrested a man and woman, both aged 29, over the murder of Drummer Lee Rigby who was hacked to death in Woolwich on Wednesday.

Two men of Nigerian descent, aged 22 and 28, shot by police at the scene of the killing, have been arrested and are being treated at separate London hospitals. Their condition is not life-threatening.

A police source said the man and woman held on Thursday were not believed to be relatives of the murder suspects.

"This is a large, complex and fast-moving investigation which continues to develop," London police said in a statement. "Many lines of inquiry are being followed by detectives and the investigation is progressing well."

Detectives said they were searching six houses, three in Greenwich in south London, one in Romford, east London, one in north London, and a property in Lincoln in central England.

