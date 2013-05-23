Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron prepares to speak in front of 10 Downing Street, about the killing of a British soldier, in London May 23, 2013. The soldier was hacked to death on Wednesday by two men shouting Islamic slogans in a south London street, in what Prime... REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said the brutal killing of a soldier who was hacked to death in London by two men shouting Jihadist slogans was a betrayal of Islam.

"We will never give in to terror or terrorism in any of its forms," Cameron told reporters outside his Downing Street residence on Thursday.

"This was not just an attack on Britain and on the British way of life, it was also a betrayal of Islam and of the Muslim communities who give so much to our country. There is nothing in Islam that justifies this truly dreadful act."

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, editing by Stephen Addison)