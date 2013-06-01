Police officers detain a supporter of a Unite Against Fascism (UAF) counter-demonstration near another protest held by the far-right British National Party (BNP) against the killing of a British soldier, in central London June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON British counter-terrorism police charged a second man on Saturday with the May 22 murder of Lee Rigby, a serving soldier, on a London street.

Michael Adebolajo, 28, was also charged with the attempted murder of two police officers and with possession of a firearm, a 9.4 mm revolver, with intent to cause others to believe that violence would be used.

Adebolajo was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said in a statement.

Michael Adebowale, 22, appeared at the same court on Thursday charged with Rigby's murder and possession of a firearm. He was remanded in custody to appear at London's Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, for a bail hearing on Monday.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled at the Old Bailey for June 28.

Both men were shot by police at the scene of Rigby's killing, a street in the southeast London neighbourhood of Woolwich.

They were then arrested and taken to London hospitals. Adebowale was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and Adebolajo on Friday.

Rigby died at the scene of the killing. A post-mortem gave the cause of death as multiple cuts and stab wounds.

Prime Minister David Cameron called the attack "a betrayal of Islam and of the Muslim communities who give so much to our country", vowing that Britain would never give in to terrorism in any of its forms.

Police, politicians and religious leaders have appealed for calm and unity in the wake of the killing but there have been some street protests by small far-right groups.

Earlier on Saturday, police prevented about 150 protesters from the far-right British National Party from marching towards a much larger anti-fascist counter-demonstration near the Houses in central London.

Police arrested 58 protesters from the anti-fascist camp for refusing to remain within their designated penned area.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Patrick Graham)