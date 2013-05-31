A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Local community representatives and faith leaders lay a floral tribute near the scene of the killing of British soldier Lee Rigby in Woolwich, southeast London May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON One of two men accused of murdering a British soldier on a London street last week was arrested by detectives after being discharged from hospital on Friday.

Michael Adebolajo, 28, had been undergoing treatment after being shot by police in the aftermath of the attack on Drummer Lee Rigby in Woolwich, southeast London last Friday.

He is now in custody at a south London police station where he is being quizzed by counter terrorism detectives on suspicion of murdering Rigby and the attempted murder of a police officer.

On Thursday, the other of the two suspects, Michael Adebowale, appeared in court charged with murdering the soldier.

The attack caused "extensive and serious injuries" to Rigby who was on his way home to army barracks in Woolwich after working at the Tower of London, Detective Chief Inspector Grant Mallon told an inquest into his death on Friday.

The inquest was adjourned to an unspecified date to allow police time to continue their inquiries.

Separately on Friday, officers investigating Rigby's killing said they had arrested two men aged 42 and 46 in east and north London on suspicion of being involved in the supply of illegal firearms. No further details were given.

Earlier, Rigby's family released a statement saying his death should not be used as a pretext for reprisal attacks, amid mounting community tensions.

There have been attacks against mosques in the wake of the killing and far-right groups plan demonstrations in several English cities this weekend.

"We would like to emphasise that Lee would not want people to use his name as an excuse to carry out attacks against others," the family statement said.

"Lee loved life and he loved people. He had many friends from different walks of life - some with different religious beliefs and cultures. But this made no difference to Lee," they added.

Earlier on Friday, detectives charged a friend of Adebolajo with three offences under the terrorism act which they said were unrelated to the Woolwich incident.

Abu Nusaybah, 31, who was arrested immediately after giving an interview to the BBC in the wake of last week's attack, is accused of recording video lectures and helping others to access content that encouraged viewers to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.

Nusaybah, also known as Ibrahim Abdullah-Hassan, from east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday afternoon for a brief hearing. His defence counsel Mozammel Hossain indicated he would be entering not guilty pleas.

(Additional reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Andrew Roche)