Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (R) attend a meeting with members of the local community during a visit to Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. Cameron said the brutal killing of a soldier who was hacked to death in London by two... REUTERS/Sang Tan/POOL

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday the country would remain resolute in its opposition to terrorism after two men hacked to death a soldier in south London.

"This country will be absolutely resolute in its stand against violent extremism and terror," he said, on the steps of his 10 Downing Street residence. "We will never give in to terror or terrorism in any of its forms."

(Reporting by Kate Holton)