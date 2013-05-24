A picture of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers is displayed with flowers left by mourners outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Dramatic video footage showing the moment when police shot the two men suspected of hacking to death a soldier in London was published on a British newspaper's website on Friday.

The shaky, 10-second clip shows one of the men sprinting towards a police car with a knife in his hand before he is shot and tumbles to the ground. The second man appears to aim a gun at the police and is then shot.

Soldier Lee Rigby, a 25-year-old who served in Afghanistan, was hacked to death near an army barracks in south London on Wednesday.

The Daily Mirror newspaper, which published the first footage of the suspects' shooting, said the video was filmed by a resident in a nearby block of flats using a camera phone.

It shows the first suspect, thought to be Michael Adebolajo, a British-born convert to Islam, charging towards the police and coming within a few feet of the officers before they have time to get out of their car.

The first shots send him sprawling to the ground in the middle of the road. About eight shots and screams from bystanders can be heard.

The two men are in hospital under armed guard.

