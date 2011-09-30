LONDON The wife of an MP was found guilty of burglary on Friday after being caught on camera breaking into his lover's home and stealing her kitten.

Christine Hemming, 53, stole "Beauty" the tabby cat three days after separating from her husband John, a Liberal Democrat MP in Birmingham, in September last year.

Closed circuit TV footage showed her crawling on her hands and knees underneath a window of the home of Emily Cox, a researcher with whom the MP fathered a child in 2005, before sneaking in and leaving with the cat tucked under her arm.

She denied the charges, saying she could not remember taking the cat and had gone to the house to deliver letters for her husband, but was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court, the Press Association reported.

She will be sentenced next month.

Beauty has not been seen since the theft despite a plea for information and an offer of a reward on John Hemming's official website. "Her brother Twinkle is pining for her," he wrote on his blog.

