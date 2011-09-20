Opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband delivers his speech to delegates at the annual Trades Union Congress, in central London September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Changes to the way the opposition Labour Party elects its leader are set to dilute the power of the trades unions who helped Ed Miliband take charge of the party a year ago.

The union vote enabled Miliband to narrowly defeat his brother David, the former foreign secretary, last September and replace Gordon Brown as leader of the centre-left party.

Proposals put forward by Ed Miliband on Tuesday would allow people to register online as Labour Party supporters and get a vote in future leadership contests.

These new voters would be bracketed with union members in a group that would make up a third of the electoral college which elects the leader. Members of the British and European parliament, and fully paid-up party members would be the other two groups of voters.

"These are part of reforms designed to ensure that the party is more outward-looking and speaks to the public, not itself," a senior Labour source told Reuters.

"It will create a new network of supporters for Labour," he added.

Labour's ruling National Executive Committee will review Miliband's proposals on Saturday before they are put to the party's annual conference in Liverpool the following day.

Labour was in power for 13 years from 1997, first under Tony Blair and then Brown. It is struggling to regroup after divisions between Blair and Blair prompted factional in-fighting and its reputation for sound financial management was wrecked by the credit crisis.

Unions helped to found the Labour party at the start of the 20th century and still provide the bulk of its funding.

However, Miliband appears keen to distance himself from the union movement -- wary of living up to the "Red Ed" nickname given to him by right-wing newspapers.

Some union members heckled Miliband last week when he urged public sector workers not to strike in a dispute over pensions with the Conservative-led coalition government.

The reforms would also prevent multiple votes by people who qualify in more than one category in the electoral college.

The Trade Union & Labour Party Liaison Organisation, which coordinates the activities of the 15 trade unions who affiliate to Labour, declined to comment ahead of the Labour Party Conference.

(Additional reporting by Stefano Ambrogi; Editing by Matthew Jones)