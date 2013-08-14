LONDON Bank of England policymakers proved to be unexpectedly split on new governor Mark Carney's commitment to keep interest rates low, minutes of their August meeting showed on Wednesday.

Martin Weale, one of the external members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, voted against the plan fearing it could push up medium-term inflation expectations.

Separate figures showed Britain's unemployment rate held steady at 7.8 percent in June but a sharp fall in jobless benefit claims in July pointed to a strengthening labour market.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"We thought there was an upside risk to the employment number, we had a 60,000 rise. Obviously not quite enough to bring the rate down but a little bit better and the underlying trends have been a bit better.

"It will give a less dovish feel to the whole guidance framework and that's reinforced by Martin Weale's dissenting vote.

"I had said that I wouldn't fall off my seat in amazement if Weale or Broadbent dissented and that's happened. I think it's healthy."

