Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Bank of England policymakers proved to be unexpectedly split on new governor Mark Carney's commitment to keep interest rates low, minutes of their August meeting showed on Wednesday.
Martin Weale, one of the external members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, voted against the plan fearing it could push up medium-term inflation expectations.
Separate figures showed Britain's unemployment rate held steady at 7.8 percent in June but a sharp fall in jobless benefit claims in July pointed to a strengthening labour market.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ROSS WALKER, RBS
"We thought there was an upside risk to the employment number, we had a 60,000 rise. Obviously not quite enough to bring the rate down but a little bit better and the underlying trends have been a bit better.
"It will give a less dovish feel to the whole guidance framework and that's reinforced by Martin Weale's dissenting vote.
"I had said that I wouldn't fall off my seat in amazement if Weale or Broadbent dissented and that's happened. I think it's healthy."
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.