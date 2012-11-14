LONDON The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefits posted its sharpest increase in over a year in October after a jobs boost from the Olympics faded, data showed, highlighting the fragile health of the British economy.

ANALYST COMMENT

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"It's probably a bit early to call a turn in the labour market, but some cooling in the recent rapid expansion in employment was likely given the much more sluggish reading on the economy from the GDP figures.

"Interestingly, the data today should still contain an 'Olympics effect' and, as such, as that drops out the data we may well see a rise in unemployment before stronger activity growth starts to reignite employment."

MARTIN BECK, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"Today's figures on the UK labour market suggest that its recent resilience is finally starting to fade.

"The pace of expansion in employment is slowing. And the LFS figures may still be benefiting from Olympics-related hiring in July and August.

"Indeed, the timelier claimant count measure of unemployment rose by 10,000 in September, while August's fall was revised to a small rise, which suggests that the labour market may be beginning to weaken as the Olympics effect fades.

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"The numbers are worse than they were, I think that's not surprising given that the recovery has been so slow.

"I think the questions still remain about the productivity puzzle, why it's happening because you've got a rise in the claimant count but if you look at the ILO measure of unemployment and employment, unemployment is still falling, employment is still rising.

"The question to me and also the Bank (of England) is whether this represents a permanent or a temporary weakening in productivity, this continued strength in employment and weakness in GDP.

"If it's permanent, it suggests we've got weaker trend economic growth which means that you have a smaller output gap and if you have a smaller output gap the downside risk to inflation may be less which explains why you've got stronger inflation and if that's the case, then the Bank maybe has less room to do more QE if need be, and that's probably one reason why they decided to stop at the last meeting."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"At first glance it's a mixed bag. The claimant count has risen by 10,000 on the month, but the ILO-based figures are painting a brighter picture.

"When you look at two different ways of measuring unemployment they can sometimes tell somewhat different stories. Joblessness is falling slightly, with flexibility in the labour markets helping to create jobs.

"Our guess is that growth needs to pick up for the labour market to continue to create jobs. But we think we'll begin to see clear signs that the economy is growing, but it would be too optimistic to say that we'll see a much more solid economy over the next twelve months."

