LONDON The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefits posted its sharpest increase in over a year in October after a jobs boost from the Olympics faded, data showed, highlighting the fragile health of the British economy.

ANALYST COMMENT

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"On the surface, this is a mixed set of labour market data, but scratch beneath the surface and there are signs of some softening in the labour market's recent impressive resilience.

"Of course, not too much should be read into one month's data and they were likely affected by some of the people who were involved in the Olympic and Paralympic Games seeing their employment come to an end.

"In addition, some of the people who acted as volunteers during the Games may now be looking for jobs.

"The tentative signs that the labour market is losing some of its recent resilience reinforces our belief that unemployment will rise modestly over the coming months."

MARK HOBAN, EMPLOYMENT MINISTER

"This is another good set of figures. We've seen the number of people in work increase by 100,000, another drop in the number of people unemployed, youth unemployment is below a million again, the second month running, so there are some really positive signs here that the economy is creating jobs.

"But there are still some real challenges out there. We still need to tackle ... long-term unemployment and we need to get more people into work.

"We've seen more people leave sickness benefits, more people coming off lone parent benefits and starting to claim jobseekers allowance. We've seen a fall of 190,000 in the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits since May 2010.

"I think one of the underlying stories that often doesn't get picked up in there figures is that more and more people are looking for work, people who previously weren't engaged in the labour market, weren't looking for jobs.

"Perhaps they were caring for families, perhaps they were sick, but they now want to work and the economy is actually accommodating that increase in demand for employment."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"The labour market I think looks stronger than other parts of the economy, but I think it's notable that the pace of unemployment growth has slowed a bit compared to what we've seen in recent months.

"The labour market has surprised us with its strength in the course of this year. I think it might be something to do with the Olympic effect, we need to look into that in a bit more detail, but it's certainly a pace of growth which is consistent with what we seem to be seeing in the real economy where we clearly have seen a slowdown following the summer."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"Overall, it is marginally softer than expected but not dramatically. I think the pace of employment growth, relative to the summer months, seems to be easing somewhat.

"But if you look at the number of full-time employee jobs, probably the best indicator, you've got growth of 0.4 percent on the last quarter. So that's reasonably healthy data.

"I think the claimant count story is sort of a post-Olympic unwind issue. There were a lot of temporary jobs created around then. In the grand scheme of things, that growth (in claimant count) is still a relatively low figure.

"I don't expect unemployment to fall much more from here, but it could be a bit sticky over the next year."

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"It's probably a bit early to call a turn in the labour market, but some cooling in the recent rapid expansion in employment was likely given the much more sluggish reading on the economy from the GDP figures.

"Interestingly, the data today should still contain an 'Olympics effect' and, as such, as that drops out the data we may well see a rise in unemployment before stronger activity growth starts to reignite employment."

MARTIN BECK, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"Today's figures on the UK labour market suggest that its recent resilience is finally starting to fade.

"The pace of expansion in employment is slowing. And the LFS figures may still be benefiting from Olympics-related hiring in July and August.

"Indeed, the timelier claimant count measure of unemployment rose by 10,000 in September, while August's fall was revised to a small rise, which suggests that the labour market may be beginning to weaken as the Olympics effect fades.

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"The numbers are worse than they were, I think that's not surprising given that the recovery has been so slow.

"I think the questions still remain about the productivity puzzle, why it's happening because you've got a rise in the claimant count but if you look at the ILO measure of unemployment and employment, unemployment is still falling, employment is still rising.

"The question to me and also the Bank (of England) is whether this represents a permanent or a temporary weakening in productivity, this continued strength in employment and weakness in GDP.

"If it's permanent, it suggests we've got weaker trend economic growth which means that you have a smaller output gap and if you have a smaller output gap the downside risk to inflation may be less which explains why you've got stronger inflation and if that's the case, then the Bank maybe has less room to do more QE if need be, and that's probably one reason why they decided to stop at the last meeting."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"At first glance it's a mixed bag. The claimant count has risen by 10,000 on the month, but the ILO-based figures are painting a brighter picture.

"When you look at two different ways of measuring unemployment they can sometimes tell somewhat different stories. Joblessness is falling slightly, with flexibility in the labour markets helping to create jobs.

"Our guess is that growth needs to pick up for the labour market to continue to create jobs. But we think we'll begin to see clear signs that the economy is growing, but it would be too optimistic to say that we'll see a much more solid economy over the next twelve months."

