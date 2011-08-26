A sold sign hangs from a for sale board on a housing development in Manchester, northern England June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON House prices in England and Wales rose 1.3 percent on the month in July, government data showed, in a rare positive sign from the sluggish housing market.

However, prices were still down 2.1 percent on the year, not far off June's annual drop of 2.5 percent -- the steepest decline in almost two years, the Land Registry said on Friday.

Surveys by lender Nationwide and property data firm Hometrack have given a much more muted picture of the housing market in July.

Most analysts expect house prices to fall in the coming months as rising taxes and prices and slow wage growth squeeze households.

The Land Registry said house prices stood at an average 163,049 pounds.

The only region to record annual house price growth was London, with prices rising 1.3 percent over the last year. House values in north-east England suffered the biggest drop, down 8.8 percent on the year and 2.3 percent on the month.

The Land Registry also said that the number of house sales had decreased since last year, with average monthly sales falling to 46,870 in May this year from 52,170 in May 2010.

