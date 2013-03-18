LONDON Growth in fees earned by Britain's law firms will likely slow in the 12 months ending next month due to sluggish economies in the euro zone and beyond, a UK lobby group said on Monday.

TheCityUK, which promotes Britain as a place to do business, said the market for legal services was showing some tentative signs of recovery, with gross fees earned by law firms in the UK rising five percent in the financial year ending April 2012.

But growth is set to slow to below four percent in the financial year that ends next month, TheCityUK said in a report.

"Once inflation is taken into account, many law firms will only see marginal real growth," the report said, adding that global economic uncertainty will hamper stronger growth in the coming year.

Britain accounts for around seven percent of the global market for legal services and is Europe's largest, making up a fifth of the region's fee income, it said.

Legal services contributed 20.9 billion pounds or 1.6 percent of UK economic activity in 2011, employing 340,000 people.

The report said Linklaters was the top earner from UK business at 514 million pounds, followed by Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Slaughter and May, and Freshfields.

