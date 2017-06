FILE PHOTO - A sign advertises payday loans in the window of a money lending shop in northeast London October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON British banks approved the fewest mortgages in four months in March and consumer credit growth slowed, industry figures showed on Friday, adding to signs of a weakening in economic growth in early 2017.

Banks approved 41,061 mortgages for house purchase last month, down from 42,247 in February, the British Bankers' Association said.

Annual consumer lending growth slowed to 6.1 percent from 6.5 percent in February, easing further from October's 10-year high of 7.2 percent.

