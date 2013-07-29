LONDON Lending to small and medium-sized British firms grew at its fastest pace on record in June, while mortgage approvals for house purchases fell, Bank of England data showed on Monday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"Generally speaking there are signs of improvement, but this is probably a little bit of a setback on the approvals data.

"But because of the Funding for Lending scheme, because of lower mortgage rates, slowly improving supply and the fact that the euro zone has shown some signs of improvement, and that funding costs have been coming down for banks over the past year, I think we will see continued improvement in mortgage approvals. but it's going to be a very slow process."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC

"It's certainly not disappointing in terms of the recent trend that we've seen, but given that we've been expecting mortgage approvals to continue to march on, there is a little bit of disappointment coming from today's headline mortgage approval figure.

"There are certainly some questions stemming from that as to whether this indicates the start of a slightly more modest trend of improvements in the housing sector."

"It's early days and the figures can be volatile, but it does look as if perhaps what we saw was an initial boost in relation to the government scheme, and it could be possibly easing back a little bit."

ROSS WALKER, RBS:

"It's pretty much as expected, maybe marginally firmer given the mortgage lending number and the broad money supply figure. It's not telling us anything fundamentally different, but is consistent with a marginal improvement in the underlying economy."

"The margin (of change in small business lending) is a little bit better but the overall lending numbers and still fairly weak."

(Reporting by David Milliken)