LONDON British Business Secretary Vince Cable reaffirmed his commitment on Tuesday to "rolling back excessive regulation" as he prepares to unveil reforms opposing EU labour directives.

Cable promised to "close down the red tape factories of Brussels," and criticised the European Working Time Directive, which sets a maximum 48-hour working week, as a restrictive "heavy-handed one-size-fits-all" regulation.

"One of Britain's relative strengths is that we have one of the most flexible labour markets in the developed world. This has prevented unemployment reaching the horrifying levels seen in some other European countries," Cable wrote in an opinion piece for the Daily Telegraph.

A new Enterprise and Regulatory Reform Bill, expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, is part of the government's measures to protect British firms from further EU regulations and boost the economy, which recently slid into its second recession since the financial crisis.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Jackie Frank)