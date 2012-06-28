LONDON Following are reactions from business groups and politicians after British bank Barclays paid $453 million to U.S. and UK authorities to settle allegations that it manipulated key market interest rates.

Chancellor George Osborne said the government was already looking into regulating the LIBOR interbank lending market, and announced it was looking at strengthening criminal sanctions for those responsible for market abuse.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"We actually regulate our banks in our country very toughly and we actually tax them more than many other European countries. I am determined that we learn all the lessons from what has happened at Barclays and as I have said already today, people have to take responsibility for the actions and show how they are going to be accountable for those actions.

"It is very important that that goes all the way to the top of that organisation."

Chancellor GEORGE OSBORNE

"Through 2005, 2006, and early 2007, we see evidence of systematic greed at the expense of financial integrity and stability."

"It is clear that Barclays - and potentially other banks - were still in flagrant breach of their duty to observe proper standards of market conduct and give citizens and businesses in this country and elsewhere proper transparent information about the true price of money."

LABOUR LEADER ED MILIBAND

"We need to see serious action against those that have done wrong, criminal prosecution and if necessarily going to jail."

LABOUR FINANCE SPOKESMAN ED BALLS

"In Britain, in America, around the world regulation wasn't tough enough, but tough regulation does not explain illegal market-fixing, duplicitous practices. That is what has happened here and I fear much more widely.

"Executives in individual institutions were paid very, very high multi-million pound salaries and they were responsible for the organisations and the culture in those organisations.

"Now Bob Diamond, I am sure, is correct when says he didn't know ... but on the wider question of culture it is important that figures like Bob are accountable for what happened and also persuade people that they can lead change in the future.

"In the meantime, I have to say, as well as tougher regulation, surely it is time to repeat the bank bonus tax and use that for a youth jobs programme. The banks should pay for the mistakes they have made."

CENKOS SECURITIES

"We expect that the costs of lawsuits related to LIBOR manipulation will dwarf the 290 million pounds in fines imposed on Barclays - and since RBS, HSBC and Lloyds have also been named in lawsuits, we expect they will also face significant fines and damages."

The broker added that it was pencilling in multi-year provisions that could "run into the billions".

DAVID HILLMAN, ROBIN HOOD TAX CAMPAIGN

"This is like Groundhog Day - banks pocketing millions through dishonestly manipulating markets, regardless of the impact it has on the rest of us.

"It is time to say enough is enough. Stern words and a tiny fine are nowhere near sufficient when banks continue to enjoy plumper profits at our expense - the Government needs to take concrete action to ensure the financial sector pays its fair share back to society."

