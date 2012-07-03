LONDON The Bank of England declined to comment on an internal memo from Barclays bank about a conversation between Bob Diamond, who on Tuesday quit his position as the lender's CEO, and BoE deputy governor Paul Tucker.

A spokesman for the central bank said the BoE would not comment on the memo.

Barclays said it was told in October 2008 by Tucker that it did not have to submit its Libor interest rates as high as it had done, according to an internal memo sent by Diamond, the then head of its investment bank.

