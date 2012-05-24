LONDON A Scotland Yard team is to fly to Libya to investigate the murder of police officer Yvonne Fletcher, who was shot dead outside the Libyan embassy in London in 1984, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

Fletcher, 25, died after being hit by a shot fired from the embassy during a demonstration against former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

After an 11-day siege, 30 Libyans in the embassy were deported and no one was ever charged with her killing.

Cameron told reporters the police team visit was a "really positive step forward."

He was speaking as the north African state's interim Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib visited 10 Downing Street.

El-Keib told Cameron: "The Fletcher case is a case that is close to my heart personally. I had friends who were demonstrating that day next to the embassy.

"It is a sad story. It is very unfortunate that it has anything to do with the Libyan people.

"I am here to tell you that we will work very closely together to resolve anything related to that issue."

Hopes of finding the killer were raised following the revolution which toppled Gaddafi last year.

But so far, plans to send a police team to Libya have been frustrated by a failure to secure approval from local authorities.

Commander Richard Walton, head of the London police force's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "We have never lost our resolve to solve this murder and achieve justice for Yvonne's family.

"We see today's announcement as significant," he added in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison)