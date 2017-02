LONDON The death of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi brings the end of Nato's operations over the country much closer, Foreign Minister William Hague said on Thursday.

"It brings much closer the end of the Nato mission ... this was discussed yesterday in the North Atlantic Council in NATO, that was of course before this news came through," he told BBC television.

"I think we will want to be sure there are not other pockets of pro-Gaddafi forces still able to threaten the civilian population," he added.

(Reporting by Tim Castle and Avril Ormsby)