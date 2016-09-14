Rebel fighters pray at the grave of around 10 fellow rebels who were killed in what they say was a coalition airstrike on a group of vehicles on the road between Ajdabiyah and Brega, in Libya, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/File Photo

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron shakes hands with staff and patients during a visit to the Tripoli Medical Centre in Tripoli September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool/File Photo

A rebel fighter runs for cover in front of vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (3rdL) speaks to the crowd as France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and National Transitional Council (NTC) head Mustafa Abdul Jalil (2ndL) listen in Benghazi September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

A rebel fighter prepares to tow away a government vehicle mounted with heavy machine gun after it was hit by a NATO airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Brega April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/File Photo

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo

LONDON Britain's 2011 military intervention in Libya, ordered by former prime minister David Cameron, relied on flawed intelligence and hastened the North African country's political and economic collapse, MPs said on Wednesday in a damning report.

Britain and France led international efforts to help oust Libya's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi in early 2011, using fighter jets to beat back Gaddafi's armies and allow rebels to topple the longtime dictator.

But Libya has since suffered years of chaos. Islamic State has gained a foothold, former rebels still fight over territory and people smugglers have set up a huge operation, sending tens of thousands on the perilous sea journey to Europe.

Cameron, who ran Britain from 2010 until July, had a "decisive" role in the decision to intervene and must bear the responsibility for Britain's role in the crisis in Libya, a report produced by parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee said.

"The UK’s actions in Libya were part of an ill-conceived intervention, the results of which are still playing out today," said committee chairman Crispin Blunt, a member of Cameron's Conservative party.

"UK policy in Libya before and since the intervention of March 2011 was founded on erroneous assumptions and an incomplete understanding of the country and the situation."

The committee's statement said the "ultimate responsibility rests with David Cameron's leadership".

Earlier this year, U.S. President Barack Obama said European allies had become distracted from the Libyan crisis after the intervention. Obama's office later said he had not intended to be critical of Cameron.

Cameron stepped down as prime minister after losing a referendum to keep Britain in the European Union, and on Monday resigned as a member of parliament saying he did not want to become a distraction for his successor Theresa May.

The report said his government failed to identify from intelligence reports that the threat to civilians was overstated and that the rebels included a significant Islamist element.

The post-intervention response was also lacking, it said.

"Our lack of understanding of the institutional capacity of the country stymied Libya’s progress in establishing security on the ground and absorbing financial and other resources from the international community," Blunt said.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Heavens)