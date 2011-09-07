LONDON Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi should be handed over to the International Criminal Court if he seeks exile in any country that is a signatory to that court, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

"We don't know where he is, the National Transitional Council don't know where he is," Hague told lawmakers in parliament. "If he had gone to a country that is a signatory to the ICC, of course, we would expect them to hand him over to the International Criminal Court."

"If he is captured in Libya by the NTC, then it is up them, working with the ICC, to decide how to proceed ... It is possible for him to be tried in Libya."

