TRIPOLI Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday pledged that Britain would help to hunt down fugitive former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

"This is not over," Cameron told a news conference in Libyan capital Tripoli. "We will help you to find Gaddafi and bring him to justice."

Cameron was on a joint visit to Tripoli with French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Both leaders will visit Benghazi, the cradle of the revolution that overthrew Gaddafi, later on Thursday.

"We stand ready to help but we want to know what it is you most want us to do," Cameron said. "This is the moment when the Arab spring could be become the Arab summer and we see democracy advance in other countries, too."

(Reporting by William MacLean; Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Louise Ireland)