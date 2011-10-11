LONDON Military experts have helped disarm a number of surface-to-air-missiles in Libya previously held by the former regime, Defence Secretary Liam Fox said on Monday.

The military staff had also identified a number of other places in the north African country where the weapons may be sited, said Fox, who visited Tripoli at the weekend.

There have been concerns the weapons could fall into the hands of al Qaeda militants and be used to attack civilian airlines.

"This is one of the issues that I discussed at the weekend ... this is a matter of urgency and we have provided a small team of UK military specialists to work alongside the Libyans and the United States in preventing surface-to-air-missile proliferation," Fox told parliament.

"We have already disarmed a number of these missiles and we have identified a very large number of sites where further activity will take place," he added.

NATO expressed concern earlier this month about a report that thousands of surface-to-air missiles had gone missing in Libya, and said it was the responsibility of the new authorities there to ensure weapons stocks were properly controlled.

The online edition of Germany's Der Spiegel magazine has reported that the head of NATO's military committee, Admiral Giampaolo Di Paola, told German lawmakers in a confidential briefing last week NATO had lost track of 10,000 surface-to-air missiles that had been in Libyan army hands.

(Reporting by Tim Castle)