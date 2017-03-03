LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.

The outdoor illuminated installation, named "Garden of Light," was designed by artist Andrew Shoben and his public art collective Greyworld to mark the launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal by the Marie Curie charitable organisation, which provides care and support for people with terminal illnesses and their families.

Each illuminated daffodil represents one of the Marie Curie nurses working across the United Kingdom.

"Most of our nurses work at night, so they go into people's homes and provide care for the person who's dying and support for the family," said Marie Curie Chief Executive Dr Jane Collins.

The installation features winding pathways along which people can walk while listening to recordings of voices reading letters of thanks sent to nurses from families of patients they have helped.

The installation will be open for free to the public to enjoy until March 12.

