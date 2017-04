LONDON Financial data company Markit MRKT.O will acquire the Halifax House Price Index, a closely watched gauge of British house prices, from Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The name of the index and methodology will remain unchanged after the transaction completes, which is expected later this year. The statement made no mention of the value of the sale.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)