Grosvenor, the Queen's property company the Crown Estate, and the Howard de Walden, Portman and Cadogan estates together control about 860 acres, or about 6 percent, of central London.

While they are clustered in the city's West End district, their modern-day equivalents are located around current and future major rail stations like Paddington, King's Cross and Stratford.

THE OLD

Crown Estate

The Crown Estate is one of the UK's biggest land owners and manages the Queen's property holdings including most of the seabed around the country. It has spent 1 billion pounds transforming Regent Street into an upmarket shopping strip housing brands like Apple (AAPL.O) and Burberry (BRBY.L).

Grosvenor Estate

The Duke of Westminster's Grosvenor has evolved into an international business with properties in China and America. It turned Mount Street in Mayfair into a luxury retail district by attracting brands like shoemaker Christian Louboutin and making the parking bays big enough for chaffeur-driven limos.

Cadogan Estate

Created in 1717 when army officer Charles Cadogan married Elizabeth Sloane, daughter of animal and antiquities collector Sir Hans Sloane and heiress to his Chelsea estate. Today, it is headed by the 8th Earl Cadogan and home to a growing wealthy foreign population.

Howard de Walden Estate

Led by Baroness Howard de Walden, Hazel Czernin, its history dates back to the Domesday Book land survey of 1086 with the manor of Tyburn, a settlement of less than 50 people. It h o used a church called St Mary at the Bourne, which later evolved into Marylebone.

Portman Estate

It was formed in 1532 when English judge Sir William Portman, Lord Chief Justice to King Henry VIII, bought a series of fields and pig farms stretching from Oxford Street to Regents Canal. Now a district of shops, offices and homes centered in Marylebone, it is owned by the 10th Viscount Portman.

AND THE NEW

Earls Court

A down-at-heel district in comparison to its flashier Knightsbridge and Belgravia neighbours, developer Capital & Counties (CAPCC.L) is planning four villages of offices, homes and garden squares as well as a new High Street modelled on the independent store model of Marylebone High Street.

Last year, it poached Sarah-June Curtis, a 25-year veteran of Grosvenor, to oversee the makeover of its Covent Garden estate.

Kings Cross Central

The district will house 23 office blocks, 2,000 homes and up to 500,000 square feet of retail space. Tenants include arts college Central Saint Martins and the Aga Khan Foundation.

Nine Elms

Up to 16,000 new homes as well as offices and shops are planned for this 482-acre strip south of the River Thames. More than ten developers and government bodies are working on the project in an area that includes London icon Battersea Power Station and the future United States embassy.

Paddington Waterside

About 2 billion pounds has been spent on this formerly run-down area around Paddington rail station and the Grand Union Canal. Since it started in 1998, backed by companies including Development Securities DSC.L and Land Securities (LAND.L), 1.9 million square feet of offices and shops and 1,100 homes have been built.

Olympic Park/Stratford City

Once an industrial suburb of slaughterhouses and chemical plants in east London, the site of the 2012 London Olympics will be redeveloped into a neighbourhood built around developer Westfield's WDC.AX Stratford City mall and the East Village housing scheme.

Canary Wharf

The former docks area was turned into London's second financial district in the late 1980s by Canadian developer Paul Reichmann, whose company Olympia and York later went bankrupt.

Now majority-owned by Canary Wharf Group, the company is planning more homes and shops for the district and aims to double in size by 2021. In January, it took full control of a semi-derelict site next to the estate, Wood Wharf.

