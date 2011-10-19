LONDON The British government has cancelled plans to fund a carbon capture and storage (CCS) demonstration project at Longannet in Scotland, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said on Wednesday.

"A decision has been made not to proceed with Longannet but to pursue other projects with the 1 billion pounds funding made available by the government," DECC said.

Longannet power station has a capacity of 2,400 megawatt (MW) and is Britain's second largest coal-fired power plant behind Drax's 3,900 MW power station in Yorkshire.

CCS technology is aimed at pumping emissions from plants such as Longannet into storage under the North Sea.

"The government felt it could not reach a satisfactory deal with the Longannet consortium members that would deliver best value for taxpayers especially given the challenging economic backdrop," a DECC spokesman said.

"The new bidding round for replacement CCS projects will be launched as soon as possible," he added.

The consortium behind the Longannet project was led by Scottish Power, a subsidiary of Spanish utility Iberdrola.

The government said it plans to use the money to fund other CCS projects following the launch of a new bidding process from England and Scotland.

"CCS is a key technology for the UK's long-term energy strategy," Energy Secretary Chris Huhne said.

"A billion pounds is enough to demonstrate this vital new technology in the UK, but it's got to be spent in the most effective way," he added.

The government said it will make clear its long-term plan for CCS deployment once the new selection process for CCS is completed.

The UK plans to become a world leader in clean energy technology and CCS is central to plans to reduce carbon emissions.

But tough government spending cuts to curb sovereign debt have made it difficult for the state to commit huge sums of state money to new technologies.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein and Oleg Vukmanovic)