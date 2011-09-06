LONDON The 10.2 billion pounds ($16 billion) that British companies spent on acquisitions outside the country in the last quarter was the second highest since early 2008, boosted by mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity in the energy sector, official data showed on Tuesday.

The biggest acquisition was the $7.3 billion buy of oil and gas firm Pride International by London-based, U.S.-listed Ensco Plc (ESV.N).

Other significant deals included the acquisition of U.S. temporary power provider APR Energy by Pizza Express founder Hugh Osmond and oil services firm John Wood's (WG.L) sale of its well support business to GE (GE.N)

The Office of National Statistics said that the total value of M&A deals by British companies abroad fell 51 percent from the previous quarter - when GDF took control of International Power - with the 41 deals closed the lowest since the first quarter of 2010.

Acquisitions in the UK by foreign firms totalled 8.5 billion pounds in the second quarter, higher than the previous quarter but still low in historic terms.

The biggest deals included U.S. power firm PPL's (PPL.N) buy of E.ON's (EONGn.DE) UK power networks for 3.6 billion pounds, the acquisition of budget supermarket chain Netto by Wal-Mart's (WMT.N) Asda, and the buy by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O) of his daughter Elizabeth's TV production firm.

