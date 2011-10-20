A Royal Mail post office collection box is seen on a country road near Lerryn, Cornwall May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Royal Mail, earmarked for privatisation, will be able to set prices for most of the letters and parcels it delivers under proposals put forward on Thursday by industry regulator Ofcom.

Royal Mail, which made a 120-million pound loss on its letters business last year, will be able to charge what it wants for first-class stamps for letters and parcels.

The regulator proposed a cap of 45-55 pence for stamps for second-class letters, to help vulnerable customers.

A second-class stamp now costs 36p, while customers pay 46p for the first-class service that promises quicker delivery.

The government wants to sell up to 90 percent of the state-owned company, with employees to be offered the remaining stake.

European Union regulators are examining proposals to relieve the company of a multi-billion pound pension deficit ahead of the privatisation.

