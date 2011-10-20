U.S. dollar, bond yields rise after Trump promises tax plan
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar and bond yields rose on Thursday after comments from President Donald Trump that he would be releasing his "phenomenal" tax plan in the next few weeks.
LONDON Royal Mail, earmarked for privatisation, will be able to set prices for most of the letters and parcels it delivers under proposals put forward on Thursday by industry regulator Ofcom.
Royal Mail, which made a 120-million pound loss on its letters business last year, will be able to charge what it wants for first-class stamps for letters and parcels.
The regulator proposed a cap of 45-55 pence for stamps for second-class letters, to help vulnerable customers.
A second-class stamp now costs 36p, while customers pay 46p for the first-class service that promises quicker delivery.
The government wants to sell up to 90 percent of the state-owned company, with employees to be offered the remaining stake.
European Union regulators are examining proposals to relieve the company of a multi-billion pound pension deficit ahead of the privatisation.
BRUSSELS Ireland asked EU negotiators on Thursday to help it keep the border across the island "invisible" after Brussels reaches a Brexit deal with London that will take the British province of Northern Ireland out of the European Union.
MUMBAI/LONDON Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.