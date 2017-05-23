Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON United States President Donald Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May that Americans stood with the United Kingdom after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in the northern English town of Manchester.
The two leaders agreed during a telephone call that the attack was "particularly wanton and depraved", the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The President reassured the Prime Minister that Americans stand with the people of the United Kingdom and that our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism," the White House said.
The suicide bomber struck late on Monday evening as people began leaving a concert given by Ariana Grande, a U.S. singer who attracts a large number of young fans.
Trump called May from Jerusalem, where he was meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by David Milliken)
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.