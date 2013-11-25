LONDON British manufacturers are increasingly seeking to borrow as they try to grow on the back of the economic recovery but the cost of credit is rising, a survey showed on Monday.

In a sign that a long-awaited pickup in British business investment could be taking shape, the share of firms with no need to borrow fell to 40 percent, its lowest level since the survey was launched in 2007 by manufacturers' organisation EEF.

Financing was also increasingly available, the quarterly Credit Conditions Survey showed for a second time in a row.

But the overall cost of credit increased for a balance of 11 percent of companies in the past two months, the highest figure since the end of last year. The increased cost of financing hit small companies especially hard, EEF said.

The government and the Bank of England launched the Funding for Lending Scheme in 2012 to make cheap loans available to banks as long as they lend money on to households and firms.

Britain has lagged other advanced economies in terms of business investment, something Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said earlier this month had to improve in order to put the country's recent recovery on a firmer footing.

Lee Hopley, chief economist at EEF, said the higher cost of credit highlighted by the survey shouldn't be taken as a sign that the FLS had failed.

"In the coming quarters we hope to see the scheme deliver greater availability as well as a lower cost of borrowing for SMEs," Hopley said.

Earlier this year, the BoE tweaked the scheme to encourage banks to lend more to small and medium-sized firms but higher lending has yet to take off.

EEF, which represents over 6,000 British engineering, manufacturing and technology firms of varying sizes, surveyed 326 companies between October 30 and November 23.

(Reporting By Alexander Winning; editing by William Schomberg, Ron Askew)