LONDON Factory order books improved this month to stand at their fullest since the start of the global financial crisis, the CBI's monthly industrial trends survey showed on Thursday.

The total order book balance in the Confederation of British Industry survey rose to +9 from 0 in August, trumping expectations of a reading of +2 and soaring higher above the long-run average of -17.

The export order book balance also jumped, to +6 from -7.

"This month's results show the manufacturing recovery continuing to gather pace," said Stephen Gifford, CBI Director of Economics.

"Firms are more upbeat about growth prospects in the coming quarter than at any time since 1995."

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)