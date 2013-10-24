LONDON British factory orders unexpectedly weakened this month but manufacturers were optimistic about business prospects, the CBI's industrial trends survey showed on Thursday.

The total order book balance in the Confederation of British Industry monthly survey fell sharply to -4 from +9 in September, confounding expectations of a reading of +10 and reaching its lowest level since July.

However, additional CBI data showed that the quarterly business outlook balance soared to +24 in the three months to October from +7 in the three months to July, hitting its strongest level since April 2010.

"The manufacturing sector has increasing confidence in the UK's recovery," said Stephen Gifford, the CBI's director of economics.

"New orders and output are continuing to grow steadily and expectations for the next three months are promising."

Car production has again proven to be one of the biggest successes of British manufacturing, with industry figures showing on Thursday that it has reached the highest level in five years, driven by a jump in domestic demand.

More cars were made in Britain in the year to date than in any other January-September period since 2008, topping 1 million, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The CBI warned that the recovery was not yet on solid ground.

"There are only limited signs of rebalancing towards exports or investment, with marginal growth in export orders and firms scaling back plans for capital expenditure on plant and machinery," Gifford said.

The latest official data showed that British manufacturing unexpectedly shrank in August, tempering a flurry of recent signs that the economy is picking up speed.

But the sector appears to have recovered in September - a survey of purchasing managers for the month showed growth in manufacturing close to a two-year high.

The first reading of gross domestic product in the third quarter due on Friday is expected to show that Britain's economy grew at its fastest rate in three years, expanding by 0.8 percent compared with the April-June period.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Olesya Dmitracova)