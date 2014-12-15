An employee works in the factory on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON British manufacturing orders grew at the fastest pace in four months in December, according to an industry survey that pointed to a brighter outlook for the coming months.

The total order book balance from the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) monthly industrial trends survey rose in December to +5, its highest level since August and well above the survey average of -16.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to remain unchanged from November's reading of +3.

The CBI's measure for expected output in the next three months rose to +16 -- a three-month high -- from +12 in November.

"Export orders have improved, and output is expected to continue growing as we head into the New Year. However, the otherwise solid outlook for UK manufacturers is tempered by a challenging global backdrop," said Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI's director for economics.

"With euro zone growth disappointing and some emerging markets facing a tough time, firms need to look harder for opportunities to ramp up exports to high-growth sectors across the globe."

The latest official data showed British manufacturing slumped unexpectedly in October after a strong September, but economists said the country's economic recovery still looked set to slow only slightly at the end of 2014.

