LONDON Resilient demand from abroad boosted British manufacturing output in the third quarter, and firms expect continued growth in coming months, a survey showed on Monday, defying other recent data that pointed to a contraction.

However, the quarterly Manufacturing Outlook from British manufacturers' organisation EEF and accountants BDO also showed that fewer manufacturers than in the second quarter are positive about the future.

A balance of 27 percent of manufacturers said they had increased output in the last three months, slightly less than the 28 percent in the EEF's Q2 survey, published in June.

And a balance of 23 percent of firms reported a rise in new orders, down from 30 percent in Q2.

"Across much of the sector, companies are still busy and orders are holding up, particularly from overseas markets," EEF chief economist Lee Hopley said in a statement.

"However, conditions have moved on from the broad-based recovery seen over the past 18 months to a more mixed picture, especially around the short-term outlook."

The trade body's survey is at odds with a recent purchasing managers' index from research company Markit which indicated that manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in over two years in August, hurt by a sharp drop in demand for exports.

The new figures are unlikely to alter the view that the Bank of England will hold off raising interest rates for the next year, and that further monetary stimulus is a possibility if policymakers lose confidence about the strength of the economy.

The central bank has kept interest rates at a record low 0.5

percent for more than two years, the longest period of steady rates since World War Two.

"We are not looking for any movement in Bank rate this year," Hopley told reporters.

EEF has downgraded its forecasts for gross domestic product growth to 1.1 percent from a previous estimate of 1.3 percent for this year and to 2 percent from 2.1 percent for 2012. It adds that manufacturing will continue expanding at a faster pace than the economy as a whole.

Moreover, according to the survey, price pass-through remained subdued as balances of only 9 percent and 10 percent of firms said they had raised average prices for domestic and export orders respectively in the last three months, down from 16 percent for both in the second quarter.

The balance reflecting manufacturers' hiring intentions stood at a positive 20 percent, down from 24 percent in the previous quarter, and it was expected to ease in the next three months given a weaker economic environment.

Hopley said that the weaker employment outlook did not mean firms were necessarily going to cut jobs, but did mean they would think twice about filling any vacant positions.

The balance for capital expenditure plans remained unchanged at 18 percent.

More than 400 firms took part in the survey, which was conducted between August 3 and August 24.

