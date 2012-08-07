LONDON British manufacturing output shrank sharply in June, as the extra public holidays to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne lowered output, data showed on Tuesday.

KEY FIGURES FOR JUNE PRODUCTION

MANUFACTURING OUTPUT June May (PREV May) F'CAST

Mth-on-mth change -2.9* 1.2 (1.2) -4.1

Yr-on-yr change -4.3 -1.8 (-1.7) -5.6

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

Mth-on-mth change -2.5* 1.0 (1.0) -3.4

Yr-on-yr change -4.3 -1.8 (-1.6) -5.0

KEY POINTS

- Sharpest month-on-month drops in manufacturing and industrial output since Nov 2008

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"The June bank holiday made an awful mess of trying to understand what is going on. We should look through these numbers -- they're very noisy."

"But anything that gives a lift to those GDP numbers has to be welcomed. There's an awful lot of hand-waving and guesstimation going on in those numbers.

"It is confirmation perhaps that the economy is perhaps not as flat on its back as people expected. The wider position of the economy is by no means as bad as the GDP figures suggest."

"The UK manufacturing sector is hit by the weakness of euro zone demand, that's clear in recent months there's been an awful loss of momentum. But then you do have that working day effect which will cost a lot. That explains why we have such a sharp jump down. In July that can be expected to normalise.

"I'm not convinced the Bank of England would have taken the GDP numbers at face value. My guess is that they, like the rest of us, thought the GDP number overstated the degree of weakness anyway. That is something I'll be interested to see Sir Mervyn's views on tomorrow."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"It was always going to fall sharply because of the extra bank holiday, although we're told this is less sharp than we thought.

"The upshot of that is that... (I'm) not sure that this will be enough to bring any upside to overall GDP, it certainly raises the risk that we won't see the fall in GDP quite as much. There is a risk of it being slightly better, but by itself it's not enough.

"This data is so distorted by extra bank holiday. But when it's better than expected, there will be a smaller than expected bounce next quarter."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"It wasn't quite as dire as expected. It's still a bad number but it's all explained by the Diamond Jubilee. Mechanically, it should lead to some upward revision in Q2 GDP numbers."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"Given the scale of decline on the month, I'm a little reluctant to say they're better than expected. Perhaps it's more appropriate to say they are not as bad as feared.

"Of course it should be pointed out that there were three fewer working days in June than May, due to the dynamics of the Diamond Jubilee bank holidays, and that's the chief reason for the fall in the month.

"We're likely to see some moderation in the decline in GDP over Q2 following this estimate. But it's very difficult given the various factors hitting the numbers to say exactly what the underlying path is, either of the manufacturing sector or the economy as a whole.

"Our suspicion is that the economy will be sufficiently weak towards the end of the year for the MPC to sanction more QE."

AMIT KARA, UBS

"The data was slightly better than expected. But the big picture is that the UK is in a severe double dip recession and with inflation also falling faster than expected, Mervyn King will almost certainly paint a very cautious picture tomorrow."

(Reporting by UK economics team)