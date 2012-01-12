LONDON British industrial output posted a surprise fall in November as oil and gas extraction and electricity production were scaled back sharply, official data showed on Thursday, raising the prospect the overall economy contracted in the final quarter of 2011.

ECONOMISTS' REACTION ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"It was disappointing. What we've had is two bad months for industrial production and it's likely to subtract from overall Q4 GDP.

"Although the services data has done better in the last month, based on hard data on GDP it's unlikely the economy grew in Q4 and it's more likely it shrank."

"(Industrial production) is only 15-20 percent of the economy and services is a bigger deal. But if you put the last two months together and you assume zero percent month-on-month growth in December, industrial output would have contracted by 1.3 percent in Q4. That compares to expansion of 0.2 percent in Q3.

"It's a smaller share of the economy but every little helps and the last thing you need is a contribution that's dragging from overall growth."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"A probable sharp decline in industrial production in the fourth quarter obviously fuels concern that the overall economy contracted, although it needs to be borne in mind that industrial production only accounts for 15.4 percent of GDP.

"The signs are that construction output saw some growth in the fourth quarter but the crucial factor will be how well services output fared."

"The overall impression is that manufacturers ended 2011 under serious pressure and face a difficult start at least to 2012. Domestic demand for manufactured goods is being pressurized by the current still serious squeeze on consumers' purchasing power, reduced public spending and less favourable inventory developments.

"Meanwhile, muted global economic activity - particularly in the Eurozone - is clearly limiting manufacturers' export orders while the Eurozone crisis is additionally causing major uncertainty for manufacturers."

JOOST BEAUMONT, ABN AMRO

"Even a rebound in production in December will not be sufficient to prevent the sector from having shrunk in Q4 of last year. Looking forward, we expect conditions in the sector to remain tough.

"Ongoing fiscal retrenchment, tightening lending conditions and rising unemployment will dent domestic spending, while foreign demand remains sluggish on the back of the recession in the eurozone.

"Indeed, we expect the UK economy to contract modestly in the Q4-Q1 period, which is also likely to induce the Bank to keep the printing press running after the current programme of asset purchases will be completed at the end of January. Having said that, we expect the Bank to remain on hold today, and to announce the increase in asset purchases next month."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The manufacturing numbers aren't far from expectations, but what may be interesting is the continued weakness in industrial production. With services seemingly having got off to a very poor start in Q4, today's release heightens the risk that the UK economy contracted in the final quarter of the year.

"We've been suggesting that the UK will be in recession at the start of this year, but it may have started even earlier.

"A relatively mild couple of months has resulted in softer utilities output. It's also true that there's a chunky fall in oil and gas extraction, and you could say those elements are unrelated to the state of fundamental demand in the economy.

"Nonetheless, there isn't very much that's performing well in the UK economy."

(Reporting by UK economics team)