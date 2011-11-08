LONDON Industrial output flatlined in September, although manufacturing rose slightly, reinforcing the picture of lacklustre growth, official data showed on Tuesday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"The ONS has said that these numbers have a negligible impact on the GDP estimate, so no change there.

"It is positive that we have manufacturing growth for the first time in several months. However we expect that the sector is now in a period of contraction and, looking forward to Q4, we remain pessimistic about the prospects for sector. Today's positive outturn for manufacturing is more a blip than a trend.

"We are not as pessimistic overall. So far data for dominant service sector imply that that sector is holding up better. We think that the UK economy should record small but positive growth in the fourth quarter.

"But there are downside risks and it looks that the euro zone crisis will continue and the euro zone will slip into recession at end of the year.

"We think the BoE will eventually increase their QE volume. Not this month but we think they will reassess the situation in the February inflation report and will sanction another 50 billion."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"Slightly better than the market forecast but well within the margin of error in line with what business surveys are suggesting. But let's not get carried away; those same surveys are already telling us that output is likely to have fallen in October.

"So welcome but not likely to have changed our views on the trend in manufacturing output which is downward."

"For the last three months (survey) figures showed falling output and recession. We need two quarters for recession ... and Q4 and Q1 are likely to be recessionary for manufacturing."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"It's all much as expected... IP is a fraction lower at 0.4 rather than 0.5, but that in itself is not going to threaten the preliminary GDP estimate. It's not enough to expect a downward revision on the back of that.

"On the margins, the fact that the manufacturing figure was slightly larger might be seen as a positive. That's the important figure in terms of the economy, because the energy factor is volatile. All in all it's not enough to threaten the GDP estimate. It's a pretty neutral set of data for markets."

AMIT KARA, UBS

"The year-on-year outturn is broadly in line with expectations. From a big-picture perspective, the data is consistent with the numbers published in the Q3 preliminary GDP. As such, I don't believe today's data will have any material influence on the MPC's decision."

MARK LEE, HEAD OF MANUFACTURING, BARLCAYS CORPORATE

"UK manufacturers continue to focus on realising efficiencies within their businesses, in the face of lacklustre domestic demand and key euro zone markets which offer increasingly little prospect of export growth.

"As we approach the festive season, UK manufacturers will be hoping that the traditional retail up-turn on the high street will generate some much-needed product demand."