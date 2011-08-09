LONDON Factory output suffered a surprise fall in June and the trade deficit widened unexpectedly, highlighting the weakness of the country's economic recovery.

However, the ONS said that the weak June industrial production data would have only a minimal impact on a second estimate of second-quarter GDP data due later this month.

ANALYST COMMENTS

KAH CHYE TAN, BARCLAYS CORPORATE

"International trade flows are starting to come under pressure as the global economy lurches from one crisis to the next. Although we've seen another rise in the trade deficit, at present UK exporters are still active, with orders steady and trade finance appetite strong.

"Intensifying market volatility and austerity measures being introduced amongst a range of the UK's key trading partners highlight the challenges facing both exporters and importers.

"Never has it been more important for the UK to look beyond the US and Europe for trade opportunities as the West continues to struggle under a mammoth debt burden."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING FINANCIAL MARKETS

"It is a disappointing outcome, but the ONS state that it will have a minimal downward impact on 2Q GDP so clearly they were anticipating a soft outcome based on the data they had already collected.

"That said, the manufacturing sector did see output rise 1.8 percent month-on-month in May and so the Royal Wedding holiday effects may still be influencing the data.

"The worry is that plunging equity markets will hurt business confidence and lead to firms cutting orders thus prompting further falls in output. As a result, the prospect of further action from the BoE continues to grow."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"Overall industrial production was flat in June as the drop in manufacturing output was offset by a modest pick up in oil and gas extraction (after it had slumped in May due to maintenance work in the North Sea) as well as stronger utilities output.

"Nevertheless, industrial production contracted by 1.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter. This is more than the drop of 1.4 percent reported in the preliminary national accounts data and raises concern that overall GDP growth could end up being revised down modestly.

"However, the ONS indicated that the downward impact of the industrial production data in itself was less than 0.05 percentage points.

"It is blatantly evident that manufacturers are now finding life really challenging as domestic demand is held back by serious headwinds most notably including tightening fiscal policy and a major squeeze on consumers.

"Meanwhile recent slower global growth and an increasing worrisome outlook is taking a toll on export orders. It also appears that the rebuilding of stocks after they had been pared during the deep 2008/9 recession has come to an end. Meanwhile, although they have come off their highs, elevated input costs remain a problem for manufacturers."

VICTORIA CADMAN, INVESTEC

"I'd been thinking that this would be a relatively unexciting release given everything else that is going on globally.

"But, both sets of figures were on the disappointing side and without an explanation for what has driven the surprise, it's a source of worry.

"They look like they are enough to push down GDP for the second quarter at least a little bit. Even if we are talking about 0.1 percent less, that is still pretty bad and it is getting very close to that flat level.

"In a sense the figures are historical and the interest now is whether we will get a pick-up in Q3, but optimism there is not fantastic.

"The debate about more QE is coming more and more onto the agenda. With the Inflation Report this week and this set of figures, I would expect them to start to be having a more serious discussion about whether they should pull the trigger on more QE. They are edging that way, I think."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"Disappointing. I mean obviously it has come in below what had been implied by the preliminary estimate, though by not enough at least arithmetically to get a downward revision to Q2 GDP, so it's a marginal undershoot.

"It's still disappointing in the sense that it seems to corroborate some of the recent survey data that has shown quite a significant deterioration."