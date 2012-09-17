Engineers stand near a tidal energy turbine before it is shipped to the European Marine Energy Centre test site in the Orkney Islands, from the port at Invergordon, northern Scotland August 12, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON The annual cost of connecting marine power projects in the far north of Scotland to the mainland grid is expected to nearly double by the end of this decade as transmission costs for the lengthy cables will be higher, a renewable energy industry group said on Tuesday.

Britain is counting on a boom in projects using wave and tidal movements to produce electricity. The Pentland Firth and Orkney areas in the far north have some of the most suitable conditions.

Figures compiled by industry association Scottish Renewables showed that the cost of connecting projects in those waters to the mainland would rise to 107 million pounds per year by 2020, compared with 56 million pounds if they are connected this year.

"The level of charges for Orkney Waters is adding significant costs to wave and tidal projects and can only hold back investment in our world-leading marine energy sector," said Niall Stuart, chief executive of Scottish Renewables.

The lobby group has called on Britain's Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Edward Davey, to make use of a legal clause that allows him to intervene when network charges hinder investment in renewable energy projects, such as in this case.

The government estimated last year that up to 300 megawatts (MW) of marine energy projects could be operational by 2020 and that much larger scale deployment was expected after that.

