LONDON Sterling fell on Friday after the Northern Ireland High Court ruled that the law of the province did not restrict the British prime minister's ability to trigger an exit from the European Union.

A similar case has been taken to the High Court in London, with campaigners arguing the government does not have the authority to trigger Article 50 without the explicit support of parliament. But the Northern Ireland High Court said its ruling related only to Northern Ireland law, and would not prejudice proceedings in the English case.

Sterling fell to a three-day low of $1.2123 on the news, down from $1.2172 beforehand, leaving it down 0.3 percent on the day. Against the euro, it hit an eight-day low of 89.94 pence.

"The UK case is quite different from the Northern Ireland case," said Mizuho's head of hedge fund FX sales, Neil Jones. "But right here, right now, the market reaction would be to see that headline as a free pathway to trigger Article 50 and the reflex reaction would be to sell the pound."

