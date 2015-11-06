LONDON The Bank of England said on Friday it will change the time at which it publishes a key British benchmark for interbank lending, the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA), from the second quarter of 2017.

The central bank said the SONIA, which is also used as a basis for British interest rate futures, will be published at 9 a.m. local time on the business day following that which the rate refers to, as was proposed in a consultation in July.

It said the respondents of the July consultation were broadly supportive of the Bank's plans to reform the calculation of the SONIA to include deposit transactions negotiated bilaterally as well as those arranged via brokers.

The idea is that this would increase the volume of transactions in the calculation of the benchmark.

In response to this feedback, the central bank will allow approximately three further months for institutions to prepare for the start of the collection of the new data, the BoE said.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by Andy Bruce)