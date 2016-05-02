An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/files

LONDON Sterling reached its strongest against the dollar since the start of January on Monday, tracking gains for the euro against the greenback after solid numbers on manufacturing from Germany.

Sterling has recovered in the past two weeks as bookmakers' odds shifted away from predicting a Brexit vote in June's referendum on European Union membership.

It reached a five-month high of $1.4695, its highest since Jan. 5, as U.S. markets opened on Monday after a morning session thinned out by the absence of London traders due to a holiday.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by John Geddie)